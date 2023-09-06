COMING UP: Kids spreading positivity through ‘The Kind Line’ - The Morning Sprint

A group of middle schoolers is sharing positivity through something they call "The Kind Line."

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Wednesday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.

The digital-only series is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories we will discuss:

Lifting others up when they’re down | How a group of middle schoolers is spreading positivity, one message at a time

Keeping legacies alive | Learn more about a UVA ceremony that’s set to honor three lives taken too soon

Turning an eyesore into an asset | Hear from the artist leading a new project on the River’s Edge North mural in the Star City

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: