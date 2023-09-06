Lynchburg police searching for suspect, vehicle after hit-and-run leaves moped driver hurt

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the vehicle and person involved in a hit-and-run that left a moped driver hurt Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10:49 p.m., LPD said officers responded to the 7300 block of Timberlake Road for a moped driver who had been hit by a vehicle

When they got to the scene, police said they found the woman who had been thrown from her moped and had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

We’re told she was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment. The woman was not named.

According to LPD, officers tried to find the vehicle involved, but have not been successful. It is believed to be a silver sedan with heavy front-end damage from the incident.

A photo of the vehicle and other details were not available.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.