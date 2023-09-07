Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces plan to get students back on track

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced a plan to address learning loss.

“These statistics of 25% lower scores in mathematics and 18% lower scores in reading are startling,” said Governor Youngkin.

Along with a dramatic drop in math and reading test scores, Governor Youngkin said there is a chronic number of children missing class.

Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education have come up with a plan they are calling “All In” to get students consistently in schools, so teachers can improve literacy and learning.

“It focuses on an effort to fundamentally change the direction of these numbers,” said Governor Youngkin.

The governor is also launching a tutoring program to focus on the struggling subject areas.

With the results of the SOL tests from last year, 10 News wanted to see how schools in our area faired, and their plan to get back on track.

Pulaski County Superintendent Rob Graham said while they have had issues coming out of the pandemic, they are making the necessary changes for improvement.

“We really feel like we are in a really good place right now to make a difference and to help increase those scores and academic successes of our students,” said Graham.

We also talked to Lynchburg Public School’s chief academic and student services officer.

“We have a lot of work to do to get back to pre-pandemic levels, but our innovations and the strategies we are using are showing some impact and are moving in the right direction,” said Dr. Derrick Brown.

He said though Lynchburg schools are not immune to chronic absences, they are taking the right steps, and are optimistic about the new school year.