Lynchburg Beer, Wine and Cider Festival rescheduled due to potential for inclement weather

Beer, wine and cider festival this weekend in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Beer, Wine and Cider Festival has been rescheduled due to the potential for inclement weather on Saturday.

Staff say the festival has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8.

In a Facebook post, festival organizers said, “While we could break out our ponchos and boots for a little rain, it is simply not safe to erect dozens of vendor tents and a stage with high wind and downpours in the forecast. We will be hoping that the new date brings a beautiful afternoon when we can all enjoy the drinks, music, and sunshine!”

According to staff, all pre-purchased tickets will be honored.