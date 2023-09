LYNCHBURG, Va. – There is a heavy police presence on Hillcrest Street in Lynchburg.

10 News reached out to the Lynchburg Police Department and learned that officers are serving a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area if they can.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities said that was all that could be released at this time.

We will be sure to update this article as we learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops