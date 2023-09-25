Crews respond to overnight house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – All residents were able to make it out of a home unharmed after a fire broke out overnight, according to the Danville Fire Department.

At about 12:19 a.m., crews were sent to a single-story residence in the 40 block of Oak Ridge Avenue and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

Fire personnel quickly started working to extinguish the fire and bring it under control. The firefighters then searched the home to ensure no one was inside but determined that all occupants had already made it out safely.

Authorities say the home sustained heavy damage to the interior and its residents will not be able to live there until substantial repairs are made. We’re told they will be staying with family members in the meantime.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.