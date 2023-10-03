‘His memory will not die’: Friends, family of Martinsville shooting victim come together

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Friends and family of a man killed in Martinsville over the weekend are coming together to keep his memory alive.

Antoine Preston, or “Smoke” according to his friends, was killed in an apparent homicide Saturday.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Preston’s car was shot at and drove off an embankment where he was found dead.

Keesha Manns knew Preston for over 20 years and told 10 News that she never heard anyone have anything but great things to say about him.

Manns said Preston was a loving father, and a friend to many.

She said she wants to see justice for a life taken too soon.

“We all have our own memories with him. Whether it’s hanging out playing a game, riding dirt bikes, four wheelers, you know just sitting on his grandma’s porch or what have you, I’m sure that his name will not die, his memory will not die,” Manns said.

Manns said Preston was also an avid artist, and that she will forever keep the doodles he left at her house over the years.