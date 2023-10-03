59º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Tuesday Morning Sprint canceled due to technical difficulties

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Morning Sprint
The Morning Sprint is a daily newscast where we showcase the good in our community and across the country. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – We will be unable to have the Morning Sprint on Tuesday morning due to technical difficulties.

The digital-only newscast will return Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account, and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below:

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email