FBI to hold Roanoke Citizens Academy in early 2024

ROANOKE, Va. – Nominations are open for the first-ever FBI Citizens Academy in Roanoke.
According to the release, academy participants can gain insight into the structure and operation of FBI field offices and resident agencies, and learn more about the services the FBI provides.
The goal of the program is to provide citizens with a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community.
The Academy will be held on Tuesday evenings in February 2024, but the deadline to apply is Oct. 31, 2023, officials said.
Candidates for the academy are as follows, according to the application:
- Be a recognized business, religious, or community leader
- Live and/or work within the division’s jurisdiction
- Be at least 21 years old
- Consent to a limited background investigation, to include fingerprint checks
- Agree to attend all sessions, with no more than two excused absences
If you wish to apply, click here.