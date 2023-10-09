53º
Join Insider

Local News

FBI to hold Roanoke Citizens Academy in early 2024

Deadline to apply is Oct. 31, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: FBI Citizens Academy, Roanoke, Safety
FBI Citizen's Academy (Credit: FBI) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Nominations are open for the first-ever FBI Citizens Academy in Roanoke.

According to the release, academy participants can gain insight into the structure and operation of FBI field offices and resident agencies, and learn more about the services the FBI provides.

The goal of the program is to provide citizens with a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community.

The Academy will be held on Tuesday evenings in February 2024, but the deadline to apply is Oct. 31, 2023, officials said.

Candidates for the academy are as follows, according to the application:

  • Be a recognized business, religious, or community leader
  • Live and/or work within the division’s jurisdiction
  • Be at least 21 years old
  • Consent to a limited background investigation, to include fingerprint checks
  • Agree to attend all sessions, with no more than two excused absences

If you wish to apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email