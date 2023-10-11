Parkland Direct to invest $10M in Bedford County expansion

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Parkland Direct will be investing millions to expand in Bedford County.

Gov. Youngkin said Parkland Direct, a high-volume lithographic print and custom envelope manufacturer, will add 50,000 square feet to its facility to increase production capacity with the addition of new equipment, creating 41 new jobs.

“We are excited for our operational expansion and adding new careers in our community and the Commonwealth,” said Clint Seckman, President of Parkland Direct. “We are also thankful to our clients and team for the opportunity to improve and expand our manufacturing process for direct mail marketing and really appreciate the support from Bedford County’s Economic Development Authority in this planned expansion and job growth.”

The family-owned business was founded in Virginia back in 1978, leaders said. We’re told the business is an industry leader.

The Bedford County Economic Development Authority is providing a financial incentive to the company based on the new jobs and investment, according to a release.