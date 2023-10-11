Virginia Tech political science expert provides insight on possible Israel-Hamas repercussions

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The war in Israel is raising concerns about potential repercussions around the world.

We’re digging deeper into the impacts we could see here at home.

Karen Hult is a political science expert at Virginia Tech who has been keeping a close eye on the fighting since it all started.

She said this war is much bigger than a conflict in the Middle East.

Hult said the war threatens access to oil, raises nuclear concerns, and has sparked fear among Jewish and Islamic communities here in the United States.

“That’s another part of the community that we don’t pay quite as much attention to,” said Hult. “There are people from the Middle East, from Palestine to be sure, as well as from Iran, Lebanon, and all the affected countries. Those people are going to be directly affected as well.”

Hult said one of the biggest issues right now is the United States not having a speaker of the house, which means Congress cannot pass legislature to support war efforts.