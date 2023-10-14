RCACP halts dog intakes after respiratory infection spreads through shelter

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection has put a hold on dog intakes due to an upper respiratory infection that has spread among dogs in the shelter.

The shelter made the announcement on Facebook, noting that despite their best efforts, the virus has spread through its dog rooms.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

“All of our time and efforts are currently being spent making sure our dogs are receiving the care they need and preventing the spread of the illness to any more dogs, including those out in the public,” RCACP said.

The center said due to the infection, staff is all hands on deck, and as a result, may not be on top of phone calls and emails at this time.

The shelter is seeking foster parents for a few of the available dogs for 7-14 days while they undergo treatment. RCACP said they are looking for foster homes with no other dogs in the home, due to the infection.

Staff say the virus is not contagious to cats or people.

For more information on fostering, click here or contact RCACP’s foster coordinator with any questions: cmetz@rcacp.org.