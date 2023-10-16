Man sentenced for 2021 deadly Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man has been sentenced in connection with a Lynchburg shooting that happened in 2021, court records show.
Alfonzo Spinner pleaded guilty to all charges against him and was sentenced to 43 years with 28 suspended, meaning he will serve 15 years.
As we’ve previously reported, 36-year-old Spinner reportedly shot and killed 65-year-old Gary Douglas Braxton, of Lynchburg, on Park Avenue in August of 2021.
Here’s a breakdown of his sentence based on his charges:
- Second-degree murder: 40 years, with 28 years suspended
- Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony: 3 years