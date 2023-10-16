West Virginia State Police: Armed man identified, last spotted in Monroe Co.

UNION, W. Va. – After multiple break-ins across county lines, police have now identified the man they have been looking for as Anthony Meyers.

According to police, Meyers has been breaking into homes throughout the New River Valley since early August.

He initially was spotted in Pulaski County. Since then, he has been seen in Wythe County, Bland County, and Giles County. Most recently, he’s made his way into Union, West Virginia.

Officers said he’s been breaking into homes to steal food.

West Virginia State Police said Meyers is a wanted fugitive and is considered dangerous.

The sheriff’s office said he failed to report to his federal probation officer on July 31, 2023, and is also considered a violent sexual predator.

Giles County Chief Deputy Scott Moye said if you live in the areas he’s been spotted, especially rural areas, to take extra precautions.

“We’d encourage anybody that lives near any of those geographical locations to secure their property properly,” said Moye. “Lock your doors, secure your valuables, lock your cars, don’t leave your key in your car”

Officer Moye said if you do spot Meyers, immediately call 911. West Virginia State Police said he is armed and dangerous.