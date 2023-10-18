COMING UP: Can watching too much true crime impact your mental health? - The Morning Sprint

Can watching too much true crime make you overly paranoid or impact your mental health? We’ll break down what experts have to say

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Wednesday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.

The digital-only series is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories we will discuss:

Can watching too much true crime make you overly paranoid or impact your mental health? Find out what experts have to say

There are new tricks by scammers to get your money or maybe even your identity | Learn the five things you should watch for

Into the spotlight | Hear from the two additional singers from Virginia who have made it onto the Voice

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: