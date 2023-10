CAMPBELL CO., Va. – A 27-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash in Campbell County around midnight Thursday.

Police said the crash happened at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 19 on Route 501/Campbell Highway, near Eastbrook Road.

We’re told the 2009 Honda CBR motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and the operator, identified as 27-year-old Corey Kidd, was thrown off.

Kidd was wearing a helmet and died at the scene, according to state police.

The crash is still under investigation.