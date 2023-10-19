RCACP hopes to reopen intakes on Oct. 28 after virus spreads through shelter

ROANOKE, Va. – Almost 60 dogs are being treated for a respiratory illness at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection in Roanoke, according to a Facebook post on Thursday.

The RCACP said they’ve had to pause intakes, but they say the dogs are responding well to treatment. They’re hoping to be back to normal by next Saturday, Oct. 28.

Angels of Assisi is one of the community partners that’s stepped up to help the group.

“We’ve tried to take in some of the medical cases that aren’t respiratory, so for instance, we have a dog who was a stray with an old fractured leg,” Executive Director at Angels of Assisi Lisa O’Neill said. “So, we’re able to help with those types of things.”

RCACP is asking people who don’t have other dogs to consider fostering during this time.

For more information on how to foster, click here.