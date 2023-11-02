Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves man dead

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Authorities said on Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were dispatched to the intersection of 12th Street and Staunton Avenue Northwest after receiving a report that an individual had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man inside of a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS then transported the victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Moments later, officers learned that the man had died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.

Preliminary information led Roanoke Police to determine that the incident was a homicide.

At this time, no suspects have been located and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.