Children’s Trust hosts 12th Golden Halo Awards in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, the non-profit Children’s Trust hosted its 12th Golden Halo Awards.

During the ceremony, they celebrated the heroes who work to protect abused and neglected children in the community.

They honored individuals working in law enforcement, human services, the legal system and more.

One of the award recipients, Emily Simpson, is the program director for the Children’s Advocacy Center which also conducts forensic interviews of abused children.

She says winning is humbling.

“Just to be able to be recognized for what we are all doing as a team is just really special and important to me,” said Simpson.

Organizers say these awards represent the hard work — that oftentimes goes unrecognized- to prevent child abuse and neglect across Southwest Virginia.