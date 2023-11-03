Second arrest made in Martinsville homicide

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County authorities said a second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Michael Hairston in Martinsville on Oct. 21.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined throughout the course of the investigation that Hairston arrived home on Oct. 21 at around 5:12 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said around two hours later, two people arrived at the residence and appeared to go inside the apartment, located at 84 Summit View Drive. Captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera, both people were seen running from the apartment several minutes later.

Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle, a 2008 Audi, was captured on video leaving the area, and authorities were able to locate the vehicle and driver, leading to the first arrest in this case.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Angelina Spade, 19, in connection to the incident. Spade was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

We’re told the man in the video has been identified as Louis Webb, 44, of Ferrum, and is believed to be the person who shot Hairston.

Webb is charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Use of firearm in commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Authorities said Webb is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without a bond on an unrelated charge.