RCACP reopens, waiving adoption fees after kennel cough outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. – After three weeks of a virus that spread all throughout the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, the dogs are healthy, and the doors are open.

Even though their soft opening was earlier this week, RCACP is still urging the public to try and not bring any animals to the center as they are still running low on cage room.

RCACP is offering $5 vaccinations tomorrow from 2 to 5 p.m. in their parking lot, their reason is to prevent what happened from happening again.

“What we experienced was preventable if you get your animal vaccinated so we are hoping that partnership with Angels of Assisi and us, we can try to reach as many animals as we can,” Mike Warner, Executive Director at RCACP said.

Throughout the month of November, RCACP is doing a $0 adoption fee, all they are asking is that you bring a bag of dog food for their pet food pantry.