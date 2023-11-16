Man charged in connection with Botetourt County shooting

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old man was charged with attempted second-degree murder after a shooting in Botetourt County Wednesday.

According to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:45 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Cabin Hallow Road, after the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a gun had been fired at an individual.

Authorities said while deputies were en route to the scene, a second call was made to the communications center from the victim at the Dollar General in Fincastle.

We’re told the caller stated he had been shot by his roommate.

Upon arrival at the Dollar General, deputies found the victim who suffered several gunshot wounds. Authorities said Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS personnel transported the victim to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said upon arrival at Cabin Hallow Road, deputies located the suspect who was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Bruce Reese, 57, of Eagle Rock.

Reese was charged with the following:

Attempted second-degree murder

Malicious wounding

Shooting at an occupied motor vehicle

Reckless handling of a firearm

The sheriff’s office said Reese is being held in the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail without bond.

According to authorities, preliminary investigation suggests that the two roommates engaged in an argument over rent at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Bolton at 540-928-2252.