14-year-old dead, 16-year-old hospitalized after Henry Co. crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – One teen is dead and another was sent to the hospital after a crash in Henry County on Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Police said the crash happened at 1:35 p.m. on Great Road, one-half of a mile south of Dillions Fork Road in Henry County when a 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling north and ran off the right side of the road.

We’re told the vehicle flipped and both the driver and passenger were ejected.

The passenger of the vehicle died at the scene. Police identified the passenger as 14-year-old Serjio Ramirez-Mendoza of Collinsville.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy from Collinsville, was sent to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries, authorities said. There were no details available on the extent of his injuries. His identity was not shared.

Neither of the teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to VSP.

Authorities said speed was a factor in the crash and charges are pending as the crash is still under investigation.