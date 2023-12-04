Campbell County crash leaves 34-year-old pedestrian dead

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Campbell County crash that left a 34-year-old pedestrian dead.
We’re told the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 30 shortly after 8 p.m. on Route 29.
Authorities said the pedestrian, identified as Skylyr D. Spinner, of Lynchburg, was in the travel lane trying to cross the road when she was hit by a 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup that had been headed south near FNB Drive.
We’re told the driver of the Chevrolet, 35-year-old Brandon T. Lordahl, of Amherst, was unable to avoid striking Spinner, and a second vehicle traveling behind the truck, a 2014 Subaru Forrester driven by 58-year-old Vernon E. Horn, of Boston, Virginia, also hit the pedestrian.
According to State troopers, Spinner was not crossing at a designated crosswalk and was also dressed in dark, non-reflective clothing.
Neither Lordahl nor Horn were injured in the crash, authorities said.
No charges have been placed.