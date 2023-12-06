43º
WATCH: Community offers support after local staple closes after 37 years - The Morning Sprint

We shared that story and more on Wednesday’s episode of the Morning Sprint

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Blacksburg staple closes its doors for good. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Wednesday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.

The digital-only series is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories that we discussed:

  • A Blacksburg staple is closing its doors after nearly four decades | Learn more about the beloved restaurant’s impact on the community.
  • It’s the season of giving | Learn how you can make life better for people across our region this holiday season.
  • Free Chick-fil-A sandwiches anyone? | We’ll share the easy way you can get a free treat at zero cost.

