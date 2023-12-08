Man hurt after Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound on Grandin Road SW in Roanoke early Friday.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities said on Friday at around 4:15 a.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Grandin Road SW.

We’re told responding officers located a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside a vehicle at a business in the area.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

RPD said preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting did not occur at the business on Grandin Road SW.

Police said it’s believed the man drove himself to that location after he was shot, but detectives are still working to determine where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous