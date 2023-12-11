COMING UP: 4-year-old Virginia girl collects toys for hospitalized children - The Morning Sprint

A little girl in Virginia is so grateful a children's hospital saved her sister that now she's paying it forward.

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.

The digital-only series is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories that we will discuss:

‘I wanted to help.’ | We’ll tell you how a little girl is granting Christmas wishes this holiday season.

The Art of Happiness | Learn more about the unique program that’s looking to help Christiansburg residents with their mental health, free of charge.

30 Days of Hope | Hear from the 10-year-old girl who has one thing on her Christmas list this year: a loving family.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: