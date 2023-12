(Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Firefighters battling flames on 6th and Gilmer

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City firefighters responded to 6th and Gilmer Avenue NW for a reported structure fire at 3:24 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, crews found a home fully involved.

Due to the amount of apparatus and crews on the scene, the public is asked to avoid the area.

It is anticipated that crews will remain on scene for several more hours.