Danville kitchen fire was accidental, crews say

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville crews put out a kitchen fire after the resident accidentally left the stove top on, according to Batallion Chief William Smotherman.

We’re told crews were sent to apartments in the 100 block of Crosland Ave. for a reported structure fire.

When they got to the area, they saw light smoke coming from Apartment 4 and gave “working fire” orders.

Upon further investigation, authorities said they learned the fire was confined to the stove and surrounding cabinets and was quickly put out with a water can.

According to Smotherman, the resident had accidentally left the stove top on and left for work.

“This is a reminder from the DFD to always double-check your stove to ensure it is off prior to leaving your residence,” Danville authorities wrote in a release.

Crews said 15 fire department personnel responded to the scene, as well as five Danville Life Saving Crew members, and one police officer.

No one was hurt.