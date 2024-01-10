Resident displaced after Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – A resident has been forced from their home after it was heavily damaged in a fire, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Authorities said the fire happened at a large two-story home on Linden Drive and told 10 News that no one was hurt.

Once crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic, but luckily, everyone had already made it out safely.

It took the fire department several hours to extinguish the fire, and since the house was perched on top of a steep hill, getting hose lines to the home was an extra task, authorities said.

The fire was in the attic in addition to the walls on the second floor, crews report.

According to the crews, the fire left significant damage behind, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.