Bedford County crash leaves 21-year-old driver dead

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 21-year-old was killed in a Bedford County crash on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

We’re told the crash happened Tuesday at 12:10 a.m. on Route 757, about one-half of a mile north of Route 635 in Bedford County.

A 2000 GMC truck was heading south when it ran off the left side of the road, over the bank and struck the trees, police said.

Police have identified the driver as 21-year-old Kohl Lambert of Bedford, who they said was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

According to VSP, the crash is still under investigation.