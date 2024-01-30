Man speaks out after finding racially charged flyers at his home

LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Dennis Martin stepped out his front door on Monday morning, he made a disturbing discovery.

“I looked over and I saw some paperwork on the windshield of my truck which I thought was odd,” Martin said.

A closer look showed Martin these papers were racially charged flyers, which he found more of in the back of his truck and back behind his house.

“It made me think, who’s out here walking around my property?” he said.

Martin shared the flyers with 10 News. One was an old advertisement for slaves, another talked about child abuse and circumcision and the last one referred to Jewish leaders around the world.

Each of them had QR codes, linking to several songs on YouTube and one video connecting Jewish people to 9/11.

“My thought process was why am I being targeted? Why is this at my house and I’m not seeing this at anyone else’s home?” he asked.

But this isn’t the first time flyers like this have hit Lynchburg.

On Christmas Eve, flyers were found in other areas of town, prompting city leaders to address it last week during a meeting.

“Is this in response to that meeting? You know, possibly,” Martin said.

We spoke with Mayor Stephanie Reed who plans to address the flyers at the next city council meeting. She said, “What this person is doing is unacceptable and we will not allow them to divide our community.”

Lynchburg police said they are still investigating.

Martin told 10 News he’s afraid of what could happen next.

“You don’t ever know people what’s on their minds and what they can do. The flyers at someone’s home is bad, but it could escalate to something else,” he said.

He said he wants open communication in the community to resolve issues like this.

“He could’ve come to my door, rang my doorbell and we could’ve talked about those things, if that’s what you want to do,” Martin said.