Martinsville man charged with arson in connection with early morning house fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 21-year-old Martinsville man has been charged with arson in relation to a house fire that happened early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said crews were called to the 1200 block of Hickory Street at about 1 a.m. and found a residence engulfed in flames.

After investigators arrived at the scene, evidence was collected, the scene was processed and the Martinsville Fire Marshal worked to determine what caused the fire.

Consequently, 21-year-old Cameron Deandre Johns was charged with arson and held on no bond in the Martinsville City Jail.

We’re told the case remains under investigation. If anyone has any further details, you are encouraged to contact the Martinsville Fire Marshal at 276-403-5325.