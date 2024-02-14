Danville residents being assisted by the Red Cross after early morning fire

The Danville Fire Department was called to a house fire early Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of Westover Drive.

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle under a carport on fire, with the fire spreading to the attic of the home.

Fortunately, everyone inside had already managed to make it out of the home safely prior to the department’s arrival.

Authorities told 10 News that the fire was quickly knocked down and firefighters spent several hours working to extinguish it in the attic and void spaces.

The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine what may have caused the vehicle fire.

10 News will continue to update this article as we learn more.