More than 200 new jobs coming to Rockbridge County with thermal company expansion

More than 200 new jobs are headed to Rockbridge County thanks to a thermal management company that’s expanding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced.

Modine has been designing, engineering, testing and manufacturing heat transfer products since 1916 and is set to invest $18.1 million to expand its Rockbridge County operation, according to a press release.

The expansion will allow the company to increase capacity for the production of data center cooling equipment, all the while bringing 211 new jobs to the county.

“Virginia continues to be the epicenter for the data center industry, which makes it the perfect location for Modine to expand manufacturing capacity,” said Youngkin. “Modine’s increased production of data center cooling equipment will meet the growing demand of this vital sector in the Commonwealth while creating high-quality 21st-century jobs.”

The company hopes to continue improving air quality and conserving natural resources with its trusted systems and solutions.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockbridge County and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

Youngkin approved a $470,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Rockbridge County with this project.