I-581 reopens after police chase ends in crash

ROANOKE, Va. – Interstate 581 is back open following a police chase that ended in a crash, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning near the Elm Avenue Exit.

Recommended Videos

Roanoke Police told 10 News that they tried to stop a motorcycle for speeding; however, rather than stopping, it took off.

This resulted in a crash that involved the police car, which was damaged, authorities said.

Neither the suspect nor the officer were hurt in the incident, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.