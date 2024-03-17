Averett University Professor dead after reported missing while at Orlando conference

DANVILLE, Va. – Averett University shares an update of the passing of Dr. David Hanbury.

Per the university’s Facebook page, Dr. Hanbury was reported missing from a conference in Orlando, and an active investigation was underway to locate him.

University leaders learned of his passing from his family this afternoon.

Averett University is inviting the campus and surrounding community to join together for a time of prayer and support on Monday, March 18, at 6 p.m., on the Averett Student Center lawn, 351 Townes St.