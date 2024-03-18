63-year-old man dies in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 63-year-old man died in a Campbell County crash over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash happened at about 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Route 501 and Marshall Mill Road.

According to State troopers, Larry K. Smith, 63, of Gladys, was driving southbound when he ran off the road to the right, hit a sign and a tree and then overturned in a ditch.

Authorities said Smith died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.