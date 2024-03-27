Health director says state needs to improve accidental death and obesity statistics

ROANOKE, Va. – A new report is shedding light on health in Virginia. The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, looked at this past year’s data and trends.

Accidental deaths, such as overdoses ranking high in Virginia is one trend our local health director is concerned about.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Cynthia Morrow said obesity is another area that needs improvement.

Morrow said she’s noticed a pattern in the local health data.

“Covington and Roanoke City, our urban areas, have a lot more opportunities for improvement compared to some of our suburban areas,” Morrow said. “That is a trend that we see across the state.”

Morrow said she plans to meet with county and city leaders to discuss the results of the report, and how the health department is working to improve public health in their area.