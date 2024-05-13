Resource to help families experiencing homelessness renamed in honor of late Roanoke-native

ROANOKE, Va. – Providing hope and hospitality to those facing homelessness, in honor of those lost through tragedy.

“Amazing, comfortable, warm home, with a lot of spirit and essence of her personality,” Cathy Cannon, Alexa’s mother said.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Those are just a few words to describe what was once known as the Alpha Omega house, now the Alexa House, in honor of the late Alexa Cannon, a Roanoke native who was tragically killed at Radford University in 2019.

The house is a space where congregations can host families at risk of homelessness through the Family Promise program.

“They are taking the opportunity to make this tragedy to something positive to help people get from their tragedy their personal tragedy to a better place in their life,” said Marie Muddiman Beebe, the executive director of Family Promise of Greater Roanoke.

With a touch of Alexa throughout the entire house, photos she took, hung up in every room.

“This is such a beautiful way to honor her because she had gifts as well. She just wasn’t here to see that her artwork is being so presented,” Cannon said.

The dedication means the world to Alexa’s mom who said they used to volunteer for the Family Promise program together.

“It made sense to me that this would be something that might aid in honoring her memory.”

The funds for the house were donated in honor of Alexa, but also Roanoke native, Daniel Yardley, who died in a car accident in 2017.

As well as Rita Magnus, a child killed in the holocaust survived by her sisters living in Roanoke.

Soon there will be a Rita Magnus playground behind the Alexa house.

“I want to see children enjoy their times together with other children. I want them to be happy and smiling,” Helga Morrow, holocaust survivor and sister to Rita Magnus, said.