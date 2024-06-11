Healthwatch: Keeping kids safe from unintentional shootings

There have been at least 86 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in more than 30 deaths — in the United States, just in this year alone, according to the Everytown Gun Safety Organization.

But for many of these tragedies, can be prevented with a tough conversation.

It can happen in an instant — little hands on a gun can have deadly consequences.

”Because it’s a leading cause of death in children, there are many things that parents are not aware of that they can do to prevent their child from being injured or killed by a firearm,” said Dr. Kiesha Fraser Doh, emergency medicine, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Dr. Fraser Doh said a key to prevention is properly storing a firearm.

Remember three simple things:

Keep guns unloaded, locked, and stored separately from ammunition.

”There is a 70% reduction in injury if you have your gun stored locked up, so you can keep your family safe by just keeping it locked up,” said Dr. Fraser Doh.

Since unintentional shootings can happen anywhere, Fraser Doh said every parent should ask about guns, before allowing their child to go to another home.

”Say, hey, how do you store your firearms or do you have an unsecured firearm in your home or do you keep your guns locked, locked up in your home and just put, just have it in the flow of your conversation that you would normally have with families,” she said.

Other tips: come up with comfortable wording for you, keep it in your notes on your phone, and text the questions.

Fraser Doh said you can also place blame, either on the impulsiveness or curiosity of your child or on a pediatrician who suggests you ask these questions.

”All of these are ways that you can ask without having to be nervous or concerned about the combativeness of it,” said Dr. Fraser Doh.

The doctor also recommends lock boxes that can be opened with combinations or biometrics, versus ones that open with keys, since keys can be found.