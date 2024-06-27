Rustburg High School teacher indicted on one count of indecent liberties with a child found not guilty

A Rustburg High School teacher has been indicted on one count of indecent liberties with a child after an investigation, according to the Campbell County Sherriff’s Office.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Update:

A Rustburg High School teacher who was indicted on one count of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian had the charges dismissed after he was found not guilty by a jury in August 2025, according to court documents.

Original:

A Rustburg High School teacher has been indicted on one count of indecent liberties with a child after an investigation, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The man who has been identified as Anthony Lovelace Jr. was indicted and arrested on June 26, the sheriff’s office said.

A joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and Campbell County School officials began in March of 2024.

10 News has learned the investigation was launched due to an alleged complaint of inappropriate conduct between Lovelace and a female student.

Lovelace is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

