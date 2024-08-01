Cat confirmed positive for rabies in Southwest Roanoke

Stock cat image, as no photo was provided by VDOH. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health reported a cat had tested positive for rabies in Pheasant Run Circle in Southwestern Roanoke County on Tuesday, July 30. The cat was collected on July 25, and no other animals have been confirmed positive at this moment.

VDOH has emphasized the importance of keeping up with your pet’s rabies vaccinations, as it can be fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated. Rabies can enter the body via an animal bite, scratch, or circumstance that allows saliva/rabid tissue to enter the nervous system or mucus membrane, such as through the eyes, nose, or open wound.

These steps are recommended to stay safe from rabies: