Salem house fire causes $275,000 in damages, leaves 5 displaced

SALEM, Va. – A Salem house fire has resulted in $275,000 worth of damages, leaving five people displaced, according to the Salem Fire & EMS Department.

Crews were called to the scene on Kerner Avenue at about 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home. After managing to get into the house, firefighters saw that the fire had spread from the basement to the first floor.

Authorities said there were two people home at the time of the fire, who fortunately were able to make it out safely before firefighters arrived.

The fire department told 10 News that two dogs were rescued and a pet ferret did not survive.

About 33 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to the blaze, which took about 30 minutes to bring under control, authorities said.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental. The individuals who were displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.