RCACP holds another Clear the Shelters adoption event at Lancerlot Sports Complex

VINTON, Va. – Folks in Vinton got a chance to meet with some adorable dogs earlier today all with the hopes of finding them forever homes.

The RCACP held another Clear the Shelters adoption event at Lancerlot Sports Complex.

They say all available animals are spayed/neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchipped.

The RCACP will be waiving adoption fees for all animals, but you do still have to fill out an application.

They say they have all kinds of different breeds so there’s a wide variety of choices.