70º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

RCACP holds another Clear the Shelters adoption event at Lancerlot Sports Complex

Dwayne Murrell, WSLS

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Lancerlot Sports Complex, RCACP, Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Folks in Vinton got a chance to meet with some adorable dogs earlier today all with the hopes of finding them forever homes.

The RCACP held another Clear the Shelters adoption event at Lancerlot Sports Complex.

They say all available animals are spayed/neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchipped.

The RCACP will be waiving adoption fees for all animals, but you do still have to fill out an application.

They say they have all kinds of different breeds so there’s a wide variety of choices.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos