19-year-old dies in Henry County crash

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

WSLS (WSLS)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 19-year-old died in a Henry County vehicle crash on Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Chatham Road, not far from Lawrence Drive in Henry County.

State troopers told 10 News that Jason S. Bethea was driving in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and hit the guardrail then a tree.

The passenger, 19-year-old Khyrra Michelle Martin, of Ridgeway, was wearing her seat belt and died at the scene, according to VSP.

Bethea has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

