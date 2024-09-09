Bedford church celebrates 150th anniversary

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford church celebrated a momentous milestone over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church marked the 150th anniversary since the Bedford parish was dedicated.

It was a glorious day to it begin our year long 150th Anniversary Celebration! The day began with the blessing of our... Posted by Holy Name of Mary Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, September 8, 2024

The church was previously known as St. Mary’s Church and was dedicated in 1874 by James Cardinal Gibbons, who was a bishop at the time.

For many years, the church has grown in both size and faith and churchgoers said that’s something special.

“I enjoy being here and going to this church that is now my church. It’s just a great feeling just to be here when we have Mass every Sunday,” said church member Dan Villarial.

Currently, there are more than 300 families registered with the church, and it supports a variety of local organizations through fundraising and volunteerism.