WATCH: Drive-thru flu shot event at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are telling people to roll in, roll up and roll out.

It’s all part of their drive-through flu vaccination event, that occurred at the Berglund Center Wednesday.

Staff say they had 450 vaccines available to give out and that the event is a good test.

“It keeps our skills up you know a lot of times going back to covid we did a lot of pods both inside and outside and this just continues to keep our skills in hand to see where there may be gaps that we can improve on and also it gives some of our newer staff a chance to work through a pod and see how it operates.” Robert Foresman, Local Health and Emergency Coordinator for Roanoke City Alleghany Health Department, said.