One arrested after shooting in Franklin County gas station

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested and one was injured after a shooting at a gas station in Franklin County, said Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO said deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 7000 block of Booker T. Washington Highway around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said those involved in the incident fled the scene, but deputies were soon able to track down a suspect.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Salbador Pagans. He was arrested and charged with the following:

One felony count of Shooting or Throwing Missiles at Occupied Vehicles

One felony count of Discharging a Firearm from a Motor Vehicle

One misdemeanor count of Brandishing a Firearm

One misdemeanor count of Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Pagans is being held without bond.

This investigation is still ongoing, and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.