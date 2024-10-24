Caught on Camera: Surveillance footage shows suspects breaking into Roanoke County Bar

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Hangout Bar and Grill in Roanoke County fell victim to a burglary last week, and the suspects remain at large.

Lori Edwards, the owner, is asking the public for help after sharing surveillance footage in hopes of catching those responsible.

Security footage captured two individuals prying open the back door of the restaurant early last Tuesday morning.

The suspects attempted to break into the cash registers using a crowbar, ultimately stealing the registers when they failed to open them.

In a tense moment caught on camera, one suspect noticed the security system and attempted to enter Edwards' office while she was asleep inside. However, her dog, Tater, startled the intruder, preventing further access.

“He had a crowbar in his hand, I was sound asleep. I have a gun in the office but it does me no good if I’m asleep. He would have definitely had me easily if he had opened up that door,” Edwards said.

Despite the break-in, Edwards reopened the business later that day, but no arrests have been made. To help identify the suspects, she has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“There are other small business owners out there, and I don’t want them to go through the same thing,” Edwards said. “I would rather offer a $1,000 reward and catch these people, so everyone can be safe.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement.

Sometimes The Hangout staff will stick around after closing to play pool and talk. It just so happened this time, Edwards fell asleep while people were hanging out and was unable to turn on the Alarm system when everybody left.

“The cameras have really helped out and you would think with 20 cameras you have peace of mind and not be afraid of anything but after Tuesday, it kind of gives you second thought,” Edwards said.

Anyone with information regarding this case are asked to contact Roanoke County police.